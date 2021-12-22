Missing your significant other while they are at work is one thing, but a TikTok making its rounds on the FYP takes that to another level.

“My boyfriend needs to facetime me his whole 12 hour shift NOT BECAUSE I don’t trust him but because I don’t trust females,” is captioned over top a FaceTime video of guy packaging boxes at Amazon. In the corner, you can see someone washing dishes.

It’s captioned, “might quit my job and go work with him.”

The video appears to feature Jose Macias, better known as @cash_flacko on TikTok, and his girlfriend Nela. The pair each have their own accounts but a couple’s account too, @flackoandnela. This video has had over 4 million views since being posted in November.

“Y’all just be reminding me to stay single,” one person commented. Another comment with over 190,000 likes said, “That doing way too much.”

Others offered advice including “If there’s no trust in the relationship it ain’t gonna work for [you] sis.”

Another wrote, “just let him do his job.”

“I used to be like this,” another person warned. “It really takes a toll on guys. Better change fast.”

And while most of the over 22,000 comments show concern, some commenters totally relate.

“I would do the same thing,” one person wrote followed by the crying laughing emoji.

A follow-up video has been posted since. Different day and different outfit but same guy taping Amazon boxes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@flackoandnela/video/7041447209375698222?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

“Facetiming my boyfriend part two, so I know he isn’t flirting with girls,” the video has captioned over the screen.

The Daily Dot reached out to Macias for comment.

