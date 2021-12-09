‘OnlyFans out here ENDING relationships’: TikToker films brother’s breakdown because his girlfriend wants to join OnlyFans, sparking debate

A TikToker filmed his brother having a breakdown after finding out his girlfriend wants to join OnlyFans.

TikToker Tevin Stokes (@tevinstokes) shared an audio recording of his brother screaming into the phone at his girlfriend because he discovered she wants to be on OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based video sharing platform where creators can post private content that their subscribers can pay a monthly fee to access. While the platform isn’t exclusive to adult content, it is utilized by many sex workers and is known for allowing NSFW videos.

Captioned “I overheard my bro’s conversation with his girlfriend wanting to join OnlyFans… and I guess he ain’t having it,” the 31-second video got over 2.6 million views and 338,000 likes since being posted earlier in the week.

Text overlay on the clip reads: “OnlyFans out here ENDING relationships.”

The audio recording captured his brother screaming on the phone and sounding very upset.

“I can talk to every bitch I want to but a relationship brings exclusivity,” he shouts. “I don’t understand the thought process. So you’re going into stripping and OnlyFans and you expect not to have this conversation?”

He then appears to break down crying at the end of the video.

Despite the emotional audio recording, there are hints the video may be staged. Stokes plugged his brother @kevindoolyrah in the comments and asked viewers to stay tuned for part 2.

Some of the 20,096 commenters were suspicious.

“Tell your boy he needs to work on his acting homie,” @ezikielthekunt said.

@kevindoolyrah fueled the staging rumors by responding, “Mm, smart, preesh.”

Commenters who believed the audio were mostly in three camps: Looking down on sex workers, supporting his girlfriend, and thinking that she should’ve talked to him first.

Unfortunately, many commenters were quick to judge adult content creators.

“Some women are priceless, some are $5.99 a month,” @papcet said.

Others thought that his girlfriend should’ve had a conversation with him before making a decision.

“As a sex worker myself, people have the right to NOT want to be with me. They’re not insecure for having different boundaries than mine,” @shyfaery said.

A few people pointed out that she may not have even done it yet and is trying to have the conversation right now.

“She asked him how he felt about it and he responded by literally throwing a tantrum and screaming like this,” @india1031 said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tevinstokes and @kevindoolyrah for comment.

