‘Wingstop ranch is officially ruined for me’: TikToker allegedly exposes the Wingstop ranch in viral video

Maybe it’s last week’s Super Bowl surge, but TikTok’s For You Page is full of Wingstop content this month. And while we’re regularly devouring buffalo hot or lemon pepper-flavored wings, the real Beyoncé of the meal is ranch dressing.

Yes, the tangy flavor. The rich buttermilk taste. But do we ever really know what’s in the main ingredients of this masterpiece?

TikToker @yareli.romo recently posted a viral TikTok video receiving over 1.5 million views of a Wingstop staff member apparently making a fresh new batch of, you guessed It, Wingstop ranch dressing.

The TikTok video showcases “How to make Wingstop Ranch.” The recipe calls for tons of mayonnaise, buttermilk, a quick stir, and sprinkled-in packets of what appears to be Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning.

Of course, many viewers in the comments were shocked by the large amounts of mayonnaise, which is known to be a common ingredient in making ranch dressing.

“RANCH IS MADE OUT OF MAYO?????,” questioned @k00nhunteriv.

@k00nhunteriv received 4,898 likes agreeing to the fact that mayonnaise is a surprising ingredient.

Even a former self-described manager of Wingstop, @zirpnt.r6, received 2,780 likes on his comment that the hidden ingredients of making the popular ranch dressing are true.

“I used to be a WingStop manager… 1 batch of the ranch is 3 gallons Mayo,6 cartons buttermilk, 9 packets of hidden valley ranch seasoning🔥🔥🔥 ur welcome,” stated @zirpnt.r6.

Even with all the shock and hysteria over this viral clip, viewers mostly agreed that Wingstop ranch is remains top-tier.

“I will drink wing stop ranch,” commented @librawh0r332.

Wingstop ranch is here to stay even if the ingredients are arguably unhealthy. According to calorieking.com, one container of Wingstop ranch is 313 calories and 33 grams of fat.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @yareli.romo via TikTok DM and comment on the video, pending an Instagram follow request for DM access. We’ve also reached out to Wingstop directly via email regarding the video’s recipe authenticity.

