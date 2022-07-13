Viral video shows white woman at bar latching on to Black man, refusing to let go, sparking outrage

A viral video shows a white woman holding on to a Black man in a bar and refusing to let go, even when security guards get involved.

In a TikTok posted by Caleb Dennis (@calebden5), a white woman follows a Black man around a bar and grabs on to him by his arms, shoulders, neck, chest, and hands. The man attempts to pull her off of him, and, eventually, another man and security guards try to pull her away. She clings on to the Black man’s shirt and mouths “I love you.” Security guards end up pulling her away.

“We couldn’t believe she wanted him so bad,” Dennis wrote in the video’s overlay text. “She didn’t even ask for his name.” The TikToker wrote in the caption of the video that the woman started following around his friend “10 minutes” after they arrived at a bar.

On Wednesday, Dennis’s video had almost 1.5 million views on TikTok.

Many commenters on Dennis’s video said that if a Black man was incessantly grabbing a white woman, the video might have been perceived differently because of racist and unfair biases against Black men.

“I would have pressed charges,” @movie.maniac10 commented. “Cause if roles were reversed.”

“If the roles were switched tho,” @heybignoah wrote.

“Idk why everyone automatically goes to ‘If ThE rOles wERe SWitCheD’ like it’s not ok under any circumstance,” @camii3000 commented.

“A lot of y’all saying if the roles were reversed… the problem with that is all the men are laughing and not taking her as seriously as they should,” @anneatragreen wrote.

Others shared how they would have reacted if they were in the position of the man who was grabbed.

“I would’ve been a Karen and called the cops,” @simplymarimar commented. “That’s not ok.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dennis via Instagram direct message.

