‘What was the joke?’: White TikToker under fire for laying hair like edges, jokingly naming them ‘sticky bangs’

A white TikToker is receiving backlash for laying her hair in a way that resembles edges and calling the hairstyle “sticky bangs.”

In a now-deleted TikTok posted by @donnigalli, the TikToker says that she’s been “doing this hairstyle for the last two days” and that she’s “a little bit obsessed with it.”

“So, I decided that I’m gonna make it a trend. I’m gonna call it sticky bangs,” she says in the video. “So if you want a tutorial, just tell me you want one.”

Alli Fitz (@allicattt), a Black TikToker, posted the TikTok with her reaction to it on Feb. 28. That video has been viewed over 3.2 million times.

Other Black TikTokers have stitched or duetted Fitz’s video to share their take on @donnigalli’s “sticky bangs.” Most of the videos have included a lot of laughter.

“Bitch, we don’t need no tutorial when you got fuckin’ centipedes of your forehead,” @tierraswolfe says in a TikTok.

“Please I can’t with these yt people I CANT,” @vibewithbrie wrote in the caption of her TikTok, in which she wordlessly reacts to @donnigalli’s video.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Fitz said that she hopes @donnigalli “figured it out.”

Hours after Fitz’s video was posted, @donnigalli posted a TikTok apologizing for the video. After acknowledging that her hair did look like it was “laid like edges,” @donnigalli says that calling the hairstyle sticky bangs was a “joke.”

“It was meant comedically,” she says in the video. “I would never try to appropriate anyone’s culture, and I would never intentionally or literally coin a term that doesn’t belong to me at all. So to everybody that I offended, I am so so sorry.”

The TikToker also says that she sees “how insensitive” the TikTok looks and that she takes “full responsibility for what’s going on with my page right now,” referring to the comments she is receiving on her other videos now that the sticky bangs video has been deleted.

“Even if it’s a joke, it’s not funny because of the effect that it has,” @donnigalli says. “I’m sorry again.”

Commenters on her video challenged the TikToker to define what was funny about sticky bangs in the first place.

“What was the joke?” @hennnnnnnnnna commented.

“A JOKE DURIN BHM ???? BOLD BABY,” @simp4jadaa wrote, to which @donnigalli responded saying “literally awful. I’m sorry.”

“How was it a joke,” @young_lord99 commented. “Nothing was funny.” @donnigalli responded to that comment by saying that the joke “wasn’t” funny and that she was “being dumb in the moment.”

Others expressed that they weren’t satisfied with her apology.

“You spoke with intentions that [were] negative and you knew it,” @dreaslive wrote.

“Just curious as to why y’alls ‘jokes’ tend to revolve around making fun of POC,”@rondarode commented. “Why are they a joke to you ?”

“This apology ain’t sticking,” @becka__boo wrote.

