‘I’m white!’: Man harasses bar in viral TikTok over BLM sign. He melts down, breaks property—police allegedly do nothing

A video depicting a man allegedly reacting to a Black Lives Matter sign by saying “Kill me, I’m white” has gained viral attention with 352,700 views on TikTok.

“White Supremacist gets trigger by BLM sign at Brew Bar in Chula Vista, a suburb of San Diego, harasses customers and breaks door,” a text overlay on the video reads.

In the video, a tall white man in a white, hooded sweatshirt begins harassing bar staff and customers by shouting “fuck your racist bullshit” after allegedly spotting a Black Lives Matter sign on the premises.

“CVPD said they ‘know this guy’ and has allowed him to do this to multiple businesses in Chula Vista,” video poster @heythisisdrey alleges in another text overlay on the video.

When someone—it’s unclear whether this was a staff member or a customer—informs the man that he is “making an ass” of himself, the video shows him breaking part of the establishment’s door. Another series of text overlays alleges that the police department arrested him but released him later that night, and that CVPD “tried to prove this piece of shit didn’t cause the damage to the door.”

@heythisisdrey wrote in response to a commenter asking about police involvement, saying that she felt he would not have even been arrested if she had not taken this video.

“I was FOOLISH to have hope that they would believe the 20+ people who witnessed the damage be done in real time,” she wrote. “They looked [at] me, a worker, and the owner in the eyes and said, ‘[I don’t know] door looks pretty old already.’ If I hadn’t taken this video there [would] be no arrest.”

One commenter suggested that the man might used the incident as “proof” of reverse racism.

Other commenters took the opportunity to ridicule the man.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Chula Vista Police Department via email, Brew Bar in Chula Vista, and @Heythisisdrey on Instagram for comment.

