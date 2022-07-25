A TikToker says that a white student in her dorm at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee accused her of stealing her vape, speculating that the accusations were because she was the only Black student in the crowd.

In the video posted by TikToker Malaysia Stewart (@malaysiamonae_) on July 7, she shows a clip of a girl confronting her in the lobby of their dorm. In the caption, she explains that this was one of the “worst moments” at her PWI (Predominantly White Institution) university.

“This white girl accused me out of everyone there multiple times that I took her vape saying ‘I will not judge you did you take my vape’ while her friend laughed… when everyone knows I don’t vape,” the caption reads.

The text overlay on the clip of the student repeatedly asking Stewart if she took her vape reads, “POV: Your a black girl that goes to a PWI College and a dumb white girl accuses only you out of everyone of stealing her vape.”

In the following clip of Stewart discussing the situation with other students, another student asks why the accuser didn’t ask “anyone else that’s the same color as her.”

The initial video has reached over 726,000 views as of July 25, with commenters putting Stewart’s accuser on blast. Other Black students attending PWIs shared their own similar experiences.

“Some girl my first year accused me of stealing her phone and when she found who really did it never apologized and talked about me the whole year,” one commenter said.

“Same thing happened to a friend of mine!! the accusers parents got them to search her dorm room only to find out it was left at a bar near campus,” another wrote.

“This happened to me at my PWI. It was a phone instead,” a third added.

In a follow-up storytime posted on July 10, Stewart names the girl who accused her and some of the other people involved. The Daily Dot reached out to the accuser via Instagram direct message but was not met with a response before publication.

Stewart says that the young woman approached her in the common room of her dorm and asked her to help her find her sunglasses, which Stewart agreed to. After an unsuccessful search, Stewart says she left the common area with her friends.

“I had went back out there to see what they were talking about and then she had started talking about losing her vape,” Stewart says. “As I’m going back to Sammy’s room, she asks, ‘deadass, I won’t judge you but did you take my vape?'”

Stewart says that she was “hurt” by the girl’s accusation and “went ballistic” when she was asked a second time.

“Why would you accuse me of stealing your vape when I just helped you look for your sunglasses?” Stewart says in part two of the storytime.

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, Stewart said that she has not spoken with the white young woman since the incident, but shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM from the girl in response to the viral TikTok.

“I am so so so sorry that I ever made you feel like I was accusing you of stealing anything (even if it was something as dumb as a vape) especially if I made it seem like it was because of your skin,” the message to Stewart reads. “I was 1000% being an annoying bitch, and that’s embarrassing, but I was wondering what I did to make it seem like it was about race so I can change that or apologize.”

“She still didn’t realize what she did wrong or how it was racist, which is crazy to me,” Stewart told the Daily Dot.

