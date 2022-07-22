‘Is this the sequel to Get Out?’: White man brings his biracial girlfriend to a plantation and TikTok is worried, confused, and slightly amused

Pew Research has indicated that since Loving v Virginia passed in 1967, the landmark case that made it no longer illegal for folks of different races to get married in the United States, there’s been an upward trend in intermarriage. As of 2017, 17% of all marriages involved two people of different races joining in holy matrimony.

Another survey also states that polled White citizens are the most opposed to folks being romantically involved with someone of a different race (12% of those surveyed) as compared to 9% of Black citizens and only 3% Hispanic saying they wouldn’t want a member of their family marrying outside of their race.

It’s shocking to think that it’s only been 55 years since Americans were legally allowed to be married to someone of a different race, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that there’s a lot of media centered around this dynamic. One of the most notable, and commercially and critically successful films, in recent years to tackle this topic is Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” The film follows a Black man’s visit to his girlfriend’s liberal, white parents’ home where he discovers a deep-rooted racist history, culminating in a visceral horror experience for viewers.

Commenters are comparing a recent video from TikToker @scrambledyolkes visiting a plantation with her white boyfriend to the film. While the TikToker said that the clip was a joke, it didn’t stop a litany of different folks on the platform sharing their concern, and jokes, about the situation.

A text overlay for the 10-second clip reads: “this mf really brought me to a plantation” set to a southern-twanging guitar. In it, we see a white man, presumably her boyfriend, walking through some woods. The video then cuts to her face, then a shot of a sprawling Southern-Style estate manor. The video then cuts to shacks on the property, presumably where slaves once resided. The video ends with a doll sitting on a chair made of black cloth, with a handkerchief on its head and bunched up yarn to look like curly hair.

She posted a follow-up clip addressing the “concern” folks had over her video.

In the additional video, she answered a lot of TikToker’s questions.

“There’s been a lot of concern about my plantation video. Let me start by saying I do what I want, whenever I want. If I did not want to be there I would not have been there. I’m Black and Mexican. I’m not [a white dot comes up on the screen] so please stop.”

She clarified that no, her boyfriend is not racist, and the location was Oak Valley Plantation. She also responded back to the “Get Out” comments, saying, “Yes, I’ve seen Get Out, y’all can stop, please, I’ve seen it.” She also criticized people who called the plantation pretty.

Even though she clarified a lot in the follow-up video, tons of people still thought it was weird that her boyfriend brought her there. Some argued that it wasn’t wrong to call the buildings pretty, even though they were built on enslaving people, working them to death, selling them off like commodities, and were home to countless atrocities.

One user said, “It is pretty though what’s sad and bad is the history behind it there’s nothing wrong with saying it’s pretty.”

Another user said, “Y’all realize that people tour historical places all the time? it’s sad history but it’s still interesting and it’s okay to go lol.”

A third user joked, “When he cares about your family history.”

Another TikToker joked, “Who said romance is dead.”

“GIRL WHY YOU TAKING VIDS RUN,” another user quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @scrambledyolkes on TikTok for further comment about her visit to Oak Valley.

