‘The man was infuriated’: TikToker says Wendy’s manager gave her late-night call to berate her over negative review

A TikToker recently posted about a Wendy’s manager calling her late at night to berate her over a negative review she left about the company regarding its poor wages and overworked staff.

@bonniedoes I’d love to have another chat with Jeremy, hopefully this time he won’t hang up on me when I catch him lying. @Wendy’s #liveablewage #badmanager ♬ original sound – bonniedoes

In the video posted on Friday, @bonniedoes explains an alleged Wendy’s district manager named Jeremy called her at almost 10 pm to castigate her about a negative review she left.

“The man was infuriated that I had submitted a review simply stating that perhaps if they paid their employees a livable wage, they would have more employees and the staff at my local location would not always be chronically understaffed and overworked,” she says.

She goes on to detail what the manager said to her. She says he asked her to explain what a livable wage was.

“When I told him that, he said it was absolutely ridiculous,” she says. “…he also told me that people are lazy and just didn’t want to work and that was why they couldn’t find employees.

“I can tell you why you can’t find employees: it’s because you’re an asshole, and you don’t pay people enough to put up with assholes like you,” the TikToker concludes.

She then speaks about the larger issue at hand, which is that a large percentage of workers in the United States do not make enough money to support themselves or live in decent circumstances.

The country has gone through a labor shortage following COVID-19, and many companies are offering sign-on bonuses and higher wages to incentivize people to come back to work. However, many places, such as fast food restaurants and manual labor jobs, still do not pay what is considered a livable wage.

According to a 2020 study done by MIT, the livable wage across the U.S. is $16.54 an hour or $68,808 per year. This number becomes much higher in more expensive cities like New York or Los Angeles.

“He was expecting me to back down and cave when he pressured me, and when I didn’t, he became more infuriated,” the TikToker says. She also says he lied to her and told her he was a customer service associate.

She says she doesn’t think a customer service rep would call after 6 pm, so she called Wendy’s corporate to let them know about the incident.

After giving them the number that he called from, they told her his name was Jeremy and he is a district manager.

“That’s bad management, Jeremy,” she says about him trying to pawn off his actions onto customer service reps instead of taking responsibility for what he was doing.

“I reported him, and I plan on seeing it through,” she continues.

The TikToker also posted a follow up video in response to user @crazyfishinnut commenting: “Fast food restaurants pay scales are designed for kids in high school not livable wages. Today’s kids are handed everything and don’t have to work.”

She addresses the commenter, calling them entitled, and says: “Fast food pay scales should not be and should never have been based on how little they could get a literal child to do work for them.

“Secondly, who do you think is running the restaurant when the kids are at school? Do you think fairies come in and take over? No, it’s adults and people that need a livable wage. And also, the kids working there should also have a livable wage. There should be no job in existence where someone either has to work a second job to support themselves or a third job to support themselves. A livable wage—doesn’t matter if you’re in high school—you need it. Doesn’t matter if you’re a single mom—you need it. Doesn’t matter if you’re @crazyfishinnut, I guarantee you want a livable wage for the work that you do.”

She then speaks about how older generations, presumably Baby Boomers, have the wrong idea about having to struggle and pull themselves up by the boot straps.

“You’re so entitled to cheap and fast and easy,” she says. “Because your generation made everything that way. And they made everything that way off the backs of people they were exploiting… Just because it was designed that way doesn’t mean it’s right, doesn’t mean it’s equitable, and it doesn’t mean it should continue to happen.”

She says that we are not put on this planet to work and buy stuff and then die, even though that’s what older generations have been taught.

“We’re not buying that shit anymore,” she says.

Many users commented on the post by tagging Wendy’s and asking the company for a response to the incident. Some even asked the fast food chain to fire this infamous Jeremy.

“Where is this district so i can make sure i don’t buy from @wendys until he is fired and staff are paid livable wages?” asked @bklncooklyn.

“If he speaks to you that way, imagine how he speaks to those poor kids who work there!?!?” wrote @jassykah8.

“It’s 2021 and these multibillion dollar corporations are still paying their employees minimum wage,” said @jordanbauer0000.

They also called out the hypocrisy of older generations.

“Talk about handouts: I’m paying into Social Security that I will NEVER SEE,” commented @turboerin.

“People are mad kids aren’t forced up chimneys anymore 😒,” wrote @aworldinagrain0fsand.

“Ppl out here don’t realize that wages have NOT drastically changed since the 90s – why are we fighting against facts?” said @mjhalliday.

Some, however, agreed with the angry manager’s sentiments.

“It’s it’s HIGH SCHOOLERS! ITS NOT MEANT TO HAVE A LIVABLE WAGE,” said @merrymouse92.

“I don’t care what they pay, kids should have these jobs to learn from so they don’t flake out when they get their first real job,” wrote @slawback.

In a video posted today, the TikToker says Wendy’s has not contacted her yet or commented on anything.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wendy’s via email and the TikToker via comment section.

