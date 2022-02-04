‘You guys are the real ones for this’: Viral TikTok shows Wendy’s drive-thru worker pouring shot with customers

A viral TikTok video shows a Wendy’s worker pouring herself some Bacardi into a cup after a customer offered it to her while in the drive-thru.

“Pov: the Wendy’s worker asks for a shot,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Nicki Minaj’s verse from her feature on Lil Wayne’s song “5 Star” from his Dedication 6 mixtape sets the video. The sound has become a popular one on the platform as Minaj sings: “I’m out here living though. I am out here living though.”

The TikToker Angie (@urgffordastreetz) revealed in the caption of the clip that the group “got the food for free too.”

The video was posted on Jan. 24 and has since racked up 56,000 views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@urgffordastreetz/video/7056963060996640046

Viewers who said they are former Wendy’s workers thanked the TikToker.

“As someone who worked at Wendy’s. Thank you for your service,” one viewer said, to which Angie replied: “Just tryin help the community out.”

“I use to work at Wendy’s and you guys are reallll ones for this,” another said.

Other workers shared their own experiences of customers sharing their goods with them.

“I work at tacobell … the amount of bowls I f*cking hit and shots I take it amazes me I ain’t fired yet,” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angie via TikTok comment.

