‘They want everyone to do everything the hard way’: Warehouse worker says he was fired for using roller chair to do job, sparking debate

A TikTok creator’s video of himself using a wheeled office chair to seemingly make his warehouse job easier has sparked debate.

Posted by @lolcarloz on Wednesday, the video showing him using a rolling chair to wrap packing tape around a stack of boxes without walking in circles has garnered 224,000 views.

“My manager caught me doing this (and) fired me for it because I realized working hard for $10.65 in a warehouse ain’t it lmao,” the text overlay reads.

Some commenters criticized the TikToker and figured their was more to the story.

“This is telling me there was plenty more going on,” one commenter wrote. “You’re packing things up to ship out at a certain time and you’re going as slow as possible.”

“(Not gonna lie) it looks like just walking around it would’ve been quicker,” another commenter wrote.

“That’s what you sign up for when you take the job,” a third said. “You agree to perform to the standards they set for you.”

Others agreed the TikToker was working “smarter not harder” and didn’t understand why his employer took issue with that.

“Some guy was painting on a chair like that while I was in the office with my bosses and they just laughed and said work smarter not harder,” a commenter wrote.

“I swear they like to see us suffer while we work because what’s wrong with it if we still get things done,” another commenter wrote.

“Exactly they mad he’s innovative,” a third said.

“They want everyone to do everything the hard way,” another said, seemingly referring to all employers.

