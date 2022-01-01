‘Bro risking it all for minimum wage’: Walmart worker tries to fight prankster in viral TikTok

A prankster got a little more trouble than he was looking for when a Walmart worker looked like he was about ready to fight him in a clip going viral on TikTok.

@Kauschdaddy shared a video last week in which he and his friends were confronted by an employee who demanded they “get the fuck out of the store, homie.” He threw down his vest before another employee came over and escorted them away, calling for an assistant manager.

It’s received 16.9 million views since being uploaded last week.

Without further information, viewers were left to their own interpretations of why the Walmart employee was getting into fight mode.

“Bro was protecting Walmart with his life,” joked @kolvoordbranden.

@8illy called him the “Walmart Warlord,” while @clubpenguin added that “he runs these aisles.” Another user referred to him as the “Walmart final boss.”

“Bro risking it all for minimum wage,” @goodvibesmatt wrote.

The full clip, posted to YouTube in 2020, gives a little more context for the near-altercation. The prankster and his friends were recording themselves causing trouble in the store, seemingly trying to get kicked out, when one remembered that a high school classmate he disliked worked there.

“Is your name Samuel?” @Kauschdaddy asks as he approaches the employee. “I heard you’re a little bitch boy. Is that true, or no?”

It’s at that point where the TikTok excerpt picks up, showing “Samuel” ready to get into it if they don’t leave — until employee No. 2 steps in and diffuses the situation.

“I asked him where the toys were,” the prankster claims as they are led away from Samuel and, finally, removed from the store.

People in the YouTube comments were a little less amused with the full context, likely preferring a version of this interaction where a Walmart employee looked ready to throw down for no real reason.

“Best part of the video would have been samuel slapping you and you doing nothing about it,” one viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Kauschdaddy via TikTok comment.

