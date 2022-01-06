‘Back door f*cking action’: Man confronts Walmart worker for buying baseball cards before Walmart opens in viral TikTok, sparking debate

Viral TikTok footage shows what appears to be a Walmart employee buying a bunch of baseball cards before the store opens, angering a customer.

The customer can be heard saying “employees buying all the cards out before the store’s even open” as he walked up to confront the employee.

The footage was posted by user @segasportscards, an account dedicated to “ALL THINGS SPORTSCARDS” with about 12,800 followers. The TikTok video received about 3.4 million views and 9,000 comments as of Thursday.

The man recording the footage showed the bags of baseball cards the Walmart employee purchased, accusing him of “back door fucking action.” The employee told the man that he “needed” the cards for his son.

In response, the man said, “Because you need it? You’re about to lose your job with Walmart now. I hope your family doesn’t go hungry over cards, man. Where’s your manager at? They allow this?”

The man’s outrage and confrontation with the employee sparked a debate among TikTok viewers, with some saying the man overreacted and others accusing him of being a scalper.

“Grown men crying over kids cards, good times,” user @blackngold03 commented.

“Scalpers getting mad at scalpers lol,” user @ldsnipeshow91 said.

“Bros mad bc he couldn’t resell those cards. hate resellers,” user @zach_akarri wrote.

Other viewers said that the Walmart employee was taking advantage of the perks of his job, explaining that Walmart allows its employees to shop before the store opens to the public.

User @mvyaz02 commented, “It’s a perk of the job buddy… walmart is always hiring, put in your application and you can do it too.”

“He won’t get fired. He probably worked the night shift gets off in the AM bought his cards used his discount,” user @aznzero666 guessed.

User @alessio0 said, “Bro (they’re) cards everyone taking this hobby (too) serious.”

But Sega Sports Cards disagreed, replying back, “I think when cards are worth millions… it’s ok to take it serious!”

TikTok user @segasportscards did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Walmart.

