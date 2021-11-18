Warning: This story contains a video embed that that depicts domestic violence.

A video of former New York Jets running back, Zac Stacy, allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend has gone viral on Twitter. The incident, which took place in front of their 5-month-old baby, was posted on Wednesday afternoon and quickly amassed over 2.5 million views.

In the video, Stacy looks visibly upset at his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans. Within three seconds of the recording, he appears to slap her across the face so hard she falls on the couch. He then appears to throw a punch, pick her up, and throw her against the TV, which falls on top of her.

At this point, Stacy seems like he’s about to walk out then begins getting in Evans’ face while she’s on the floor. Stacy picks up what appears to be baby food and throws it in her face. One of the few audible lines in the video is when Stacy asks her, “You think that’s OK and then you go ahead and ruin the relationship? Talking about I’m destructive?”

He then throws another punch and picks her up and slams her to the ground. A baby screams in the background as Evans pleads for Stacy to stop. He then walks out and slams the door.

On Thursday, Evans posted a video and spoke out about the incident. “I just want to say thank you everyone who has continued to support me in this ordeal,” Evans said in the video. She said that Stacy has yet to be arrested and alleged that his friends are hiding him. Evans urged anyone with information about where he might be to contact the local authorities.

Many people on social media empathized with Evans. “Her calmness is the scariest part,” one commenter wrote. “Poor Girl been through this once.. twice ..or fifty times.”

Another person, who said they are a domestic violence survivor, commented that they understand Evans’ calmness. “The baby crying in the background made this all too familiar. He deserves everything he is about to get and more,” the user wrote. “He’ll ‘perform’ remorse in court but at the end of the day you wasn’t sorry when you did it!”

TMZ reports that Transperfect Music City Bowl dropped Stacy as a youth football ambassador after the video was publicized.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” TMZ reported an official saying in a statement.

The Daily Dot reached out to the New York Jets and the NFL for comment.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

