Viral video shows protesters dismantling developer’s efforts to build on protected turtle sanctuary, beach

Protesters in Rincón, Puerto Rico destroyed part of a private development on a beach and turtle nesting ground on July 24 in a viral video.

Featured Video Hide

Frances Colón, a Puerto Rican climate activist, pointed out on Twitter that it is illegal under Puerto Rican constitutional law to build private developments on beaches. She said that their beaches are “sacredly public land.”

Advertisement Hide

Beaches are sacredly public land in Puerto Rico, cannot be owned or built on per law. A developer is trying to build a pool on a nesting ground for turtles. A fearless community showed up. 🇵🇷 https://t.co/JYsxLa9BPq — Frances Colón, Ph.D. (@fcoloninFL) July 25, 2021

In another tweet, public affairs consultant Federico A. de Jesús specified that under Article VI, Section 19 of the Constitution of Puerto Rico, access to beaches is a protected right of Puerto Rican citizens.

The video features Puerto Ricans cheering and playing music as they knock over a wall of the in-progress development. It was first shared to Twitter by a Puerto Rican journalist, Robinson Camacho Rodríguez, who screen-recorded a livestream of the protest. In another tweet, he credits user @elleonfiscaliz1.

“Descansa en paz, verja del condominio [Rest in peace, gate of the condominium],” Rodríguez said.

Advertisement Hide

Colón’s tweet received over 23,000 retweets and 120,000 likes, prompting many questions about how the development began in the first place.

Why do the citizens need to take matters into their own hands? Where's the government they need to stop the developer, did the developer pay off the government? So many questions. — Gary FrostGermanotta (@frostygary) July 25, 2021

Some alleged that developers are able to get around constitutional law using their own government connections.

to answer your first and second questions: the PR government is probably not gonna stop it. to answer your third question: one of the developers has close ties with the current governor of the island. — nube 📖 CAN Cl PlN book 6 (@WEIYINGBEBE) July 25, 2021

Advertisement Hide

“We have no government. We have a corrupt government,” one user declared in a tweet. “The governor’s cousin owns an apartment in that building and has asked the head of DNR not to follow the legal order to stop the construction. Therefore, we the people are taking matters into our own hands.”

Governor Pedro Pierluisi condemned the destruction of private property on Twitter.

“El Gobierno de Puerto Rico tiene el deber de asegurar esos derechos, y de ser necesario, la Policía de Puerto Rico intervendrá para garantizar el orden [The Government of Puerto Rico has the duty to ensure those rights, and if necessary, the Puerto Rico Police will intervene to guarantee order],” Pierluisi said.

Other viewers were concerned about the critical state of beaches as a nesting ground for turtles.

Advertisement Hide

“Two main species that nest in PR are the Green Sea Turtle and Hawksbill Sea Turtle, which are Endangered and CRITICALLY Endangered, respectively,” one user said.

Fuck land development in keystone ecosystems

All my homies hate land development in keystone ecosystems — 🔞Tee-En-Ay🔞 (@sugarspicemayb1) July 26, 2021

While it is illegal to build private developments on public beaches, there are many older developments on beaches that were built before the current constitution was put in place. They face structural and maintenance issues due to eroding beaches, which exacerbates the issue. El Nuevo Día reported that Rincón, where the new development is located, has faced some of the worst coastal erosion in the region.

Advertisement Hide

The protesters caused the beachside development, a condominium called Condominio Sol y Playa, to be placed on hold after disrupting the construction of the project’s pool, according to El Nuevo Día.

Today’s top stories