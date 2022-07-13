‘Alright now go be productive’: Manager posts viral TikTok about ‘vibing’ with your employees

Most people would agree that being friends with your coworkers can make your job so much more enjoyable. A Cold Stone Creamery manager captures that essence in a viral TikTok.

Valery Hernandez (@valerynicoleee) posted the clip on July 4 with the caption: “Last day as their manager.” In the clip, she’s laughing with her employees and then hands then cleaning supplies.

“When you’re vibing with your coworkers but you’re also their manager,” the text overlay reads.

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 849,400 views.

In the comments, people laughed at the worker-manager relationship. “Ill crack jokes with my employees but have no problem handing out assignments right after lol.”

Another user said, “I will blast music, we’ll talk in the freezer but right after that ‘okay go stock up’.”

“Alright now go be productive,” joked a third.

Another user wrote, “Lmao I’ll literally have a full blown conversation about something then be like aight, go talk to customers lol.”

“As long as you got our back when a rude customer comes in I’ll clean whatever,” commented a TikToker.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hernandez via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories