‘They’re fries pick them up and put them back no big deal’: Man asks for refund over upside-down fries at McDonald’s, sparking debate

A TikToker asked for a refund at McDonald’s after his orders of fries were placed upside down in the paper bag of food.

“I want a refund,” @jbird.p.m.a tells a McDonald’s manager in the video. “Look at my fries. You see my fries? They’re fuckin’ upside down in the bag.”

In the video’s overlay text, @jbird.p.m.a wrote that he waited 20 minutes for his order to be ready.

The TikTok, which was posted on Feb. 2, has been viewed almost 4.5 million times. While @jbird.p.m.a has since turned off the comments on the video, the Daily Dot can confirm the TikToker received criticism for it. “They’re fries pick them up and put them back no big deal,” one of the top comments read.

@jbird.p.m.a waited 20 min and go in. they forgot I was waiting n got mad n threw my fried in the bag #jbirdspma #mcdonalds ♬ original sound – jbird

The TikToker also posted a follow-up video of his interaction with the McDonald’s manager.

“I just walked in and clocked in,” she tells @jbird.p.m.a in the clip. After telling him that he can have a refund, she takes the bag of food away and says, “but you’re not getting the food.” He tells her he “doesn’t need the fucking food.”

“Eat it,” the TikToker says.

@jbird.p.m.a reposted his viral video and kept the comments on this time. Commenters on the new upload were divided about whether or not the TikToker was in the wrong.

“It’s ridiculous you waited that long but you should’ve had your ass thrown out of there (with a refund) for the attitude you came in with,” @hotelmotelholidaeinn commented.

“It’s not hard to not cuss at food/retail workers,” @shaneinks wrote. “Yea the wait sucks but mistakes happen.”

Others sided with @jbird.p.m.a.

“I don’t blame you dude,” @phoenixityrising commented.

“[All McDonald’s are] bad, it’s the worst fast food chain there is,” @banjoboy1961 wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jbird.p.m.a via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.

Today’s top stories: