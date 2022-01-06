‘I woulda quit’: Other workers marvel at UPS driver’s truck because there’s so many packages in it in viral TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 5, UPS driver @banee392 shows his truck, just about full with packages to deliver.

“This is how you know [you’re] gonna have a bad day,” Banee (@banee392) wrote in the overlay text of the video, which shows UPS drivers looking into his truck after it’s been loaded. “When drivers are looking in your truck,” because there are so many packages in it.

Banee’s TikTok is one of many that shows the large amount of packages drivers deliver during the holiday season.

Some commenters on the video shared in Banee’s sentiment.

“I woulda quit,” @bumberbully.zy commented.

“I would of quit as soon as they gave me them brown short shorts,” @hb24875 wrote.

“I feel you,” @ayy_son commented. “I’m a truck driver.”

Others expressed that Banee was overreacting.

“That’s it?” commented @sumlite707.

“That’s literally not even that much,” @jasonjason653 wrote.

“Still have plenty of room for more,” commented @gregvette22, who said they used to work as a loader at UPS. “We would fill it up to the roof!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Banee via Instagram direct message and UPS via email.

