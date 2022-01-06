A full UPS truck.

@banee392/TikTok

‘I woulda quit’: Other workers marvel at UPS driver’s truck because there’s so many packages in it in viral TikTok

'This is how you know [you're] gonna have a bad day.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Published Jan 6, 2022   Updated Jan 6, 2022, 12:17 pm CST

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 5, UPS driver @banee392 shows his truck, just about full with packages to deliver.

“This is how you know [you’re] gonna have a bad day,” Banee (@banee392) wrote in the overlay text of the video, which shows UPS drivers looking into his truck after it’s been loaded. “When drivers are looking in your truck,” because there are so many packages in it.

Banee’s TikTok is one of many that shows the large amount of packages drivers deliver during the holiday season.

@banee392

They said be a driver it will be fun 🙃 #fypシ #foryou #delivery #deliveryheroes #viral #YerAWizard #UPS #brown

♬ Hell To Da Naw Naw Naw – Bishop Bullwinkle

Some commenters on the video shared in Banee’s sentiment.

“I woulda quit,” @bumberbully.zy commented.

“I would of quit as soon as they gave me them brown short shorts,” @hb24875 wrote.

“I feel you,” @ayy_son commented. “I’m a truck driver.”

Others expressed that Banee was overreacting.

“That’s it?” commented @sumlite707.

“That’s literally not even that much,” @jasonjason653 wrote.

“Still have plenty of room for more,” commented @gregvette22, who said they used to work as a loader at UPS. “We would fill it up to the roof!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Banee via Instagram direct message and UPS via email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot

2021 Year in Review
‘I am not doing this for attention’: Viral TikTok shows teen realizing she has a picture with Michigan school shooter, sparking debate
‘I’m a barista not a pharmacist’: TikToker calls out sick customer for coughing on merch, ordering ‘medicine ball’ at Starbucks
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 6, 2022, 12:16 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and is a regular contributor to the Daily Dot. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins