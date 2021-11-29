‘Please shop in person’: FedEx worker shares what truck looks like after Thanksgiving, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok posted on Sunday, user @rogerruiz24 shows viewers how many packages he has to deliver after Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping. The clip shows a delivery truck full of packages.

“This is what a Fedex truck looks like after Thanksgiving,” Roger Ruiz wrote in the video’s overlay text. “Please shop in person.”

By Monday, the video had more than 217,000 views. Some commenters had sympathy for Ruiz, but others didn’t.

“You [get] paid to do that,” user @mr_cooper67 wrote. “It’s your job.”

“If we shop in person then you won’t have a job,” another user commented.

User @ethansiebert30 said they were formerly a delivery driver. “All these people in the comments clearly have never worked those 70+ hour weeks to get everything delivered,” the user said.

Ruiz also commented on the differences between working at FedEx, UPS, and Amazon. He wrote that Amazon packages tend to be much smaller and that UPS workers get “union money.” (The International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ Package Division told the Daily Dot in an email that it does not represent FedEx drivers because they are “nonunion.”)

“People in the comments acting like they haven’t complained about work before,” user @luiso9405 commented. “Let the man vent ffs [for fuck’s sake]!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ruiz and FedEx.

Today’s Top Stories