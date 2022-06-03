‘The package is more well traveled than I am’: Woman says UPS damaged her $700 package, moved it around for 2 months, then threw it away

In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares her grievances with UPS amidst a three-month ordeal during which she tried to ship a $700 air conditioning unit she sold.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt so bamboozled in my entire life,” the user @fowl_mouth_mama says.

The TikToker says she sold an air conditioning unit online for $700, and paid $120 to have it shipped to North Carolina with UPS on March 2. However, when it arrived at its destination, the purchaser said it was damaged, she explains in the video.

Having paid for insurance, the creator claims that she refunded the buyer and had him send it back to her. She then requested UPS pick it up to forward to the Damage Investigation department. The package didn’t make it there, though.

It ended up in North Carolina for a second time with the same shipping label, then landed back at the woman’s home.

“It has made two round-trips around the United States,” she says.

The creator then let UPS know that the package needed to be picked back up, but after they grabbed the item, it came back to her home again, she says.

Two months after her initial date of shipment, the package arrived at the damage investigations department on May 5, the creator claims. UPS told her it had to dispose of the air conditioning unit due to its damage and local ordinances.

However, she claims she has yet to receive her money back. “No resolution, none, with UPS. I’ve called 14 times,” she says.

After calling corporate in an attempt to get a more direct line of contact with the damage investigations department, she fell into a series of transfers, where she was finally told she’d be contacted in 24-48 hours. The TikToker says this is the same response she’s received each time she’s called.

“You guys have had ample time to get it together, and you haven’t,” she continues.

She says in the video that she plans to contact the media and explore legal action, as it’s been three months since she initially shipped the package.

“Now, it may not be worth legal action, but at this point, it’s principle,” she notes.

The video received nearly 450,000 views in one day since she shared the video Thursday. Many viewers were outraged at the response of UPS.

“What is the point of purchasing insurance then?!?” one viewer said.

“UPS has never once called me back in that 24-48 hour time frame. Not once. Ever,” another claimed.

“The package is more well traveled than I am,” a third joked.

Others alleged that packages are often damaged in the hands of UPS.

“My husband works for UPS and I can tell you they “mishandle” packages all the time! They get thrown around and fall off of trucks, conveyor belts etc,” one user wrote.

The TikToker responded in the comments that the damaged product isn’t what made her most upset.

“I don’t care about the mishandling of products,” she said. “I care that I filed a claim three months ago and every time I call I’m told I will have a resolution in 48 hours and this is been going on for so long I’m ready to file legal action.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker goes through UPS’ Conditions of Service document, Claims and Legal Actions: Individual Binding Arbitration of Claims, which states that the company will respond to claims within 30 days of filing.

“I have not been paid, and it has not been denied. It still says that it’s under investigation,” she says.

UPS left a comment on the TikToker’s initial video, urging her to contact them via Instagram. “We are so sorry that this happened,” they wrote.

In an additional video, she shows that she did message them on Instagram, however, she received an automated reply. She says she’s giving UPS 24 hours to respond.

“You destroyed my product. You threw it away, according to your tracking details. You disposed of it. It’s not even yours to dispose of. You didn’t even pay me for it,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator and UPS for comment, both via email.

