‘Someone’s gonna get in troubleee’: TikToker shows university’s filler copy for diversity mission

Viral TikTok footage shows the filler copy a university website used for its diversity mission. It’s, ugh, a little incomplete.

A TikToker known as Alex (@alexttada) shared the footage exposing the University of Rochester, where he studies music.

The university’s music school, the Eastman School of Music, published the filler copy—presumably accidentally—on its website. At the time of publication, the Daily Dot could not locate the filler copy seen in the TikTok video.

In the video, Alex is seen perusing the website, which he said was new at the time. When he clicked on a link titled “Eastman Diversity Award,” the page opened to display the text: “Maybe write a nice quote here talking about diversity at Eastman.”

“My school’s new website really said ✨ally✨,” Alex wrote in the video’s on-screen caption. The video has since gone viral with about 228,000 views as of Wednesday.

Viewers didn’t appreciate the university’s apparent mistake with the website, but several made fun cracking jokes and sarcastic comments about the filler copy.

“they rlly said let’s look out for our poc students,” one viewer commented sarcastically.

“The ‘racism? Eastman is better than that,'” another viewer commented mocking the school. Alex wrote in reply, “Very big ‘we don’t see color’ energy.”

“yayyyy eastmannnnn,” one viewer wrote.

“Ohhh someone’s gonna get in troubleeee,” someone else commented.

Several viewers pointed out the word “maybe” used in the filler copy.

“it’s the ‘maybe’ for me,” one TikToker said.

“MAYBE,” another TikToker commented in all caps.

In a comment on the video, Alex wrote, “I swear the vibes here are great you have nothing to worry about, this is really just proof they need to hire better web designers.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to the Eastman School of Music via email.

