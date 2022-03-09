‘Has this happened to you??!’: UberEats driver accepted $30 order for 1 item going half a mile. The customer tip-baited him

A TikToker who drives for Uber Eats is sharing the “only downside to Ubereats” when a customer removed a $25 tip to a $30 delivery, sparking a debate in the comments about tip baiting.

The TikTok was posted by Tamarius (@tamariustalks) on Sunday. According to the text overlay, “When I accepted a $30 Ubereats order for 1 item going going .5 miles.. Then they removed the $25 tip after I dropped it off.”

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 106,100 views.

In the comments, some people were surprised that there is the option to edit tips after your order is complete. “They can really pull back tips? Yeah no way I’ll ever do Uber eats,” a TikToker wrote.

“That’s bogus,” another TikToker said.

Others in the comments said that “I do it all the time lmfao.”

“That’s how they banned u on the app, do it couple of times trust me,” another TikToker commented.

A commenter asked if Tamarius could give the customer a one-star rating but Tamarius said he couldn’t. He also added that tip-baiting is “honestly extremely rare.” He also acknowledged that earning $5 for going half a mile was a good thing.

“Well you know their address… they’d be waking up with eggs all over their house,” another person wrote.

In December, a TikTok posted by a delivery driver went viral when he explained tip baiting on food delivery apps: The customer adds a large tip to incentivize the driver to make the delivery faster then they remove the tip once they get their order. There’s not much a driver can do to stop tip baiting either, unfortunately.

There are multiple ways to edit a tip after your delivery is made, likely in the customer’s favor in case a driver delivers poor customer service.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tamarius via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message, and Uber Eats via email.

