‘Karen standoff’: Women accuse each other of being racist at baggage claim in viral TikTok

Two women scream and accuse each other of being racist at New York’s LaGuardia airport baggage claim in a viral TikTok posted Sept. 30.

Maximilian Clark, or @logicmax’s, video has amassed over 1.4 million views and 114,300 likes since being uploaded. Captioned “There’s no place like home,” the video captures a confrontation between two women shouting at each other over a baggage claim.

“You are racist and an ugly disgusting human being,” the redhead says.

“I’m sorry, are you trying to say something? Where were your ancestors?!” the dark-haired woman says. “Were they natives? Were they from this country? I don’t think so!”

“I’m Native American you dumb asshole, and who cares?! We’re all American and you’re being totally racist about all these people,” the redhead screams.

“Bitch, you are not from here! You’re a redhead,” the dark-haired woman shouts back.

“Nobody wants to hear this,” a young bystander says, shaking his head.

The dark-haired woman ignores the bystander and continues her tirade.

“I would like for some fucking white bitch to tell me that I’m not from here,” the dark-haired woman says.

At this point in the video, the creator steps in.

“You’re shouting at an airport, you’re obviously both from here,” he says. “That’s the most New York thing you could be doing right now.”

Clark partly contextualizes the situation in the video’s comment section, explaining:

“So here’s the backstory. Dark-haired lady just had a 3-minute LOUD phone call calling the children in the terminal disgusting, particularly a nearby family… And then I ended it with my comment until dark-haired lady started to leave and challenged redhead to a fight, and then left.”

In other comments, he says the woman with dark hair wasn’t using “race specific hate speech” but was being antisemitic because the family was Orthodox Jewish.

Most of the 2,321 comments were confused or amused by the argument.

“Louis Vuitton Karen vs. Goyard Karen,” @lolaulove says, referring to each woman’s bags.

“Karen standoff,” @upgraded32 says.

“I respect the man that said, ‘This does not help the cause at all,'” @itslis_o_0 says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Clark for comment.

