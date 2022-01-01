Tinder dates always seem to run the risk of being potentially terrible, and it’s hard to know what you’re really going to get when you connect with your match for a date.

One woman on TikTok dated her first mechanical engineer, who thought he was was smarter than “95%” of the population. But this one haa s major plot twist, and likely, a happy ending.

Andrea, user @suezcanal42069 on TikTok, uploaded a video of herself last month slowly shaking and rubbing her forehead as her date can be heard in the background saying, “I’m smarter than like 95% of the population.”

The video, which she on-screen captioned “first and last time I’ll hook up with a mechanical engineer from tinder,” received 5.8 million views as of Saturday.

The audio from the video was made into a TikTok sound that has since been used for nearly 200 videos from other TikTokers.

Andrea’s viewers didn’t buy her date’s self-proclaimed intelligence.

“I’ve heard so many men say this and none of them are right lol,” one viewer commented.

Another user said, “smart people don’t need to say this.”

“these are the same men that don’t know how to boil an egg,” someone else wrote.

Even Tinder was turned off, commenting on the TikTok, “*slowly exits.*”

Despite viewers’ qualms, Andrea ended up seeing the engineer again, which she revealed in another TikTok video.

“besties do we keep him? I told him I was having a bad day and then he came over with wine and pasta…” she wrote in the video’s caption.

In the video, the engineer can be heard saying “it’s not as bad for the environment as people say,” although it’s unknown what he’s referring to.

Viewers had a lot to say in response to Andrea’s question.

“he’s wearing khakis bestie,” one viewer pointed out.

“I mean the way the dude sits…” another viewer commented.

One user said, “No, if you crowdsource your dating decisions, you don’t deserve him. Let him find someone who does.”

Then, in a surprising plot twist, Andrea revealed that the date really was the last engineer she dated—because she married him.

“never lied, he is indeed my first and last mechanical engineer from tinder and we are both smarter than everyone goodnight,” Andrea wrote in another TikTok caption.

The video showed a picture of the couple in wedding attire, as well as several other pictures from what looked like them dating.

Viewers didn’t seem prepared for the turn of events.

“What a plot twist,” one viewer said.

“you had us in the first half, ngl,” another commented.

“I followed you just bc this was an epic joke,” one user wrote, to which Andrea replied in a comment, “my life is a joke !”

Andrea’s most recent TikTok makes it seem that she may have ended up divorcing her engineer husband, based on the video’s caption: “so you’re telling me I just went through a whole ass divorce for THIS to be my first date ??”

Apparently, she was on a date with another engineer—this time an electrical engineer. It seems like another likely gag given her talent for stretching the truth and whipping it into content.

TikTok user @suezcanal42069 did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

