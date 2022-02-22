A TikToker says they were fired from Wendy’s after they filmed filthy kitchen conditions, including cockroaches, allegedly at a fast-food restaurant located in Wilmington Island, Georgia.

In the viral TikTok, which was posted by Ace (@lxlac3o) on Feb. 10, allegedly shows a cooking station “right where y’all sandwiches are made,” according to the text overlay. “Roaches falling out.” By Monday, the TikTok had over 542,000 views.

In a follow-up TikTok posted on Feb. 11, Ace shows more roaches in what looks like an office. “Just to let y’all know who all in them comments I got fired for taking this video and it was only my 2nd week there,” the user wrote in the caption.

In the comments, people called the kitchen “a health hazard.”

“Yall are attacking them for not cleaning it but you realize this is YEARS of nobody cleaning it,” one person commented.

“Yea that’s not jus one days mess,” another TikToker wrote.

“Well u know if they would pay a decent wage n get decent caring people it wouldn’t be this way,” one user wrote.

In the comments, Ace wrote that the mess was a result of “years of not being cleaned.”

Ace added in another comment: “Let’s not forget we were getting paid 7.25 a hour and this is years of caked up stuff I’m actually the one to put it out for them to clean it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ace via TikTok comment and Wendy’s via email.

