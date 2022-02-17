‘What’s with the need to publicly shame her online?’: TikToker blasts Subway worker for wearing bracelet while making sandwich, sparking debate

A Subway customer’s TikTok calling out a worker for wearing bracelets while making food has sparked debate among viewers.

User @sandielew shared the video, which showed several employees of the franchise lined up and putting together sandwiches. But the clip focused on one worker in particular, who had numerous bracelets dangling from her wrist in a way that clearly didn’t sit well with the TikToker.

“Her bracelet was rubbing all over the bread and dipping in the containers as she reached ingredients,” she wrote over the video.

The 8 seconds shown don’t have the worker reaching for any ingredients, but her bracelets do seem to be brushing up against the bread as she makes the sandwiches.

Across the internet, there’s an ongoing debate about what level of service it’s OK to expect at a fast-food restaurant. The worker’s jewelry touching the food repeatedly didn’t go over well with viewers, either.

“That is a health code violation!” user @laceyk54 wrote. “Not supposed to wear jewelry when working with food.”

The Food and Drug Administration prohibits workers from wearing any hand or arm jewelry except for a wedding band while preparing food.

“Yeah that’s definitely against standards,” @cherieannrojek567 agreed.

“All I can think about is her using the restroom,” @eibolmd wrote.

But others expressed frustration with @sandielew’s decision to shame the worker online, adding to growing unease about the treatment of low-paid workers.

“Then say something to her, talk to her manager,” suggested @matt.yesc. “What’s with the need to publicly shame her online? Lots of better ways to handle this.”

The TikToker replied to several dissenters, saying that she did point out the issue to the employee but that she didn’t take the bracelets off, just tried to avoid having them touch anything. And while she didn’t eat her sandwich, she says her husband still enjoyed his—and they paid for both all the same.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sandielew via TikTok comment.

