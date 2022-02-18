‘Guys need to understand that it’s actually scary to do sh*t like that’: TikToker says worker got her number from her gym pass

A fitness influencer expressed her frustration on TikTok after learning an employee at her gym allegedly swiped her phone number without her knowledge.

Kenya (@kenyastephh), who has 16,000 followers on the platform, received a voicemail from the alleged employee shortly after she left the gym. “I wasn’t even in the gym for more than 5 mins today,” she wrote in the overlay text. “And a worker pulled my phone number from my gym pass and called me and left a voicemail…? What be wrong with y’all fr.”

“Guys need to understand that it’s actually scary to do shit like that,” she continued. Kenya’s video was posted four days ago and has amassed more than 70,000 views. In a follow-up video, the TikToker featured the voicemail in question.

“Hello this is EOS fitness…we saw you doing glute spreads,” a man says in the voicemail.

Kenya explained in the comments section that she was under her friend’s guest pass for this exact reason. She says this isn’t the first time she has had to switch gyms due to inappropriate behavior shown by employees.

“I’ve lost count on how many gyms I’ve switched to,” she commented. “Now I’m changing gyms again.”

A handful of comments under the videos are from women sharing similar experiences.

“No bc this has happened to me twice at two different gyms it’s not cool,” one user commented.

“I had a manager at 24/hr fitness do this AND say that he could look up my address smh,” another wrote.

“YUP!” Kenya replied. “I don’t have my address bc my old gym started sending me inappropriate “gifts.”

Many commenters urged Kenya to report the employee, which she said she did.

“It got handled by the manager and membership was revoked and [they’re] currently looking into the employee,” Kenya replied to a comment.

In the voicemail video, the TikToker urged men to stop doing “things like this.”

“I’m sorry for the women,” she wrote. “I wish this stuff wouldn’t happen…I was just trying to take some pics before my workout.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kenya via Instagram and EOS Fitness via email.

Today’s top stories: