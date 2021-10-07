‘I can’t turn a radical feminist down’: TikToker gets schooled in viral video for his take on sexual assault statistics

TikToker @goodtrouble_ put another creator on blast for trying to invalidate sexual assault statistics—and it blew up TikTok.

The video, boasting almost 3 million views since going live yesterday, is a two-layer stitch, in which @ericj.harlow takes a video of a woman talking about sexual assault statistics, saying that they are high enough to make her afraid of all men in order to keep herself safe while walking home alone at night. The woman’s account name is not visible in the video.

The current estimate is that one in three women experience physical or sexual violence in their lives, according to the World Health Organization.

He then takes the opportunity to stitch over her video, saying, “oooooh did someone say ‘radical feminist?'”

“You know me guys, I can’t turn a radical feminist down,” @eric.jharlow said. “I know their arguments are probably invalid based on false comparisons, probably a little bit of emotion, and probably some bullshit statistics. So let’s examine what this girl said. She basically said ‘enough,’ in fact she said one in three women are a victim of physical abuse or rape.”

He then runs through calculations to try and explain how the “one in three” statistic is wrong— to which @goodtrouble_ asks, “What’s your fucking deal bro?”

“You did a lot of math to come to the conclusion that a ton of people will get sexually assaulted every year, but it’s not one in three,” @goodtrouble_ says. “What you fail to work into your remedial-ass calculations is that not everybody is sexually assaulted in the same year. When you’re sexually assaulted, your statistics don’t just fucking expire. It’s forever. It’s one in three women. You should probably feel bad about coming after somebody about that statistic.”

He goes on to suggest that @eric.jharlow’s reaction to the statistic seemed “defensive.”

“But my initial question still stands: What’s your fucking deal?” he says. “Why did that particular statistic really trigger you? Seems pretty defensive if you ask me.”

@eric.jharlow’s account is no longer available and does not come up in searches on TikTok. However, a “backup account” stating that his original was “banned at 30K by snowflakes,” has one video posted to it. It is a response to @goodtrouble_.

“You look like the before of Captain America,” his response starts. “But I’m going to impress your 110-pound bench pressing estrogen-fueled beta male body bitch with some knowledge. First, you don’t know stats at all, because if you did, you’d know that adding percentages and keeping the base value the same is an erred statistic. But, like I said, if you want to debate me we can go for math I’m totally down. But you’re not. What you are gonna do is you’re just going to make a satire video, send your minions over, and then ban my account, which I will get back by the way.”

He then accuses @goodtrouble_ of editing the video to be favorable to a different narrative than what he had presented. As his original account is unavailable, so is the original video. It is unclear how much of that video actually made it into the one shared by @goodtrouble_.

“Second, the whole point of the video was saying not that women shouldn’t be worried about assault, but they should be worried when everyone is called a rapist, like you did in your comment which has I think like 47,000 likes calling me a rapist,” he says, later accusing @goodtrouble_ of editing about comments he made in support of victims.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both @goodtrouble_ and @ericjharlow2 regarding the videos.

