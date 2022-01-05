‘That’s the first sign it’s gonna be a bad job’: TikToker says they were put to work the day they walked into Subway looking for job

In a viral TikTok video, a user says they were immediately put to work when they walked into Subway looking for a job.

“When you come in looking for a job and they put you to work on the spot,” user @hoenawz wrote via text overlay.

The video shows three Subway employees hustling while the TikToker records them. It received over 2.1 million views and a wave of responses from other TikTok users.

“That’s the first sign it’s gonna be a bad job, happened to me before,” one user said.

Many other former Subway employees claimed in the comments that they were also put to work immediately.

“Happened to me at subway too! I quit the 3rd day. It was total BS,” one user said.

“Subway really do be like that. I had an interview and then a few hours later they scheduled me to work that night lol,” another said.

“Happened to me but then they got mad if I messed up,” a third wrote.

Other users emphasized the lack of training in their own experiences working at Subway.

“They do ZERO training,” one user said.

“When I worked at Subway I didn’t even know how to bake the bread and my boss wanted me to run and close the store all by myself,” another said.

However, other TikTokers said they’ve experienced this while working at other establishments, not just Subway.

“They do this at McDonald’s too,” one claimed.

“Chili’s did this to me and [I] quit in 3 days,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @hoenawz via Instagram direct message and Subway via email.

