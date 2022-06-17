In a viral TikTok, a woman says she was ticketed for “indecent exposure” for wearing a black crop top and denim shorts during a “family event.” TikToker Casey (@kazzi112) posted the clip on Sunday with the caption, “MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.”

In the clip, she shows her outfit and says, “Guess what? You see my outfit? I got a fucking ticket for indecent exposure in Winnfield, Louisiana.”

“All of my bits are covered,” she says. “Are you kidding me? At a family event where there’s alcohol being literally handed out for free and three female cops came up to me and gave me a fucking ticket.”

“I live a mile down the road. They could have been like, ‘Hey ma’am can you put some clothes on?’ And I would have been like, ‘Yeah, cool, I’ll be right back,” she continues. “But no, they stood there and gave me fucking ticket for indecent exposure. Are you kidding me?”

As of Friday, the TikTok has over 3 million views.

Several users defended the woman in the comments section.

“What in the1835 is going on in Winnfield??” one viewer wrote.

“It’s Louisiana it gets hot and muggy what else are you supposed to wear,” another user commented.

“Sounds like internalized misogyny on their part to me,” another TikToker wrote.

In a second TikTok, Casey adds context to the situation.

“It’s hot so I’m wearing a crop top and shorts. I’m sitting on a curb with my family,” she says. “We’re just sitting there enjoying the band when I look over and I see three female cops walking in my direction.”

“I didn’t think anything of it,” she continues. “I wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

She says they stopped her and she asked them what was wrong.

“She goes, ‘I’m going to give you a citation. I ask her why, and she does this, ‘Look at you,” Casey mimics the cop’s alleged gestures at her outfit.

The TikToker argued that she saw “teenagers walk around in less just five minutes ago” and that she could go home and change.

“I’m embarrassed at this point. Anybody who actually knows me knows that I have never worn anything like that in public, literally, ever. I’m usually the one that covers up everything but it was hot and I was like, you know what, I feel nice in this,” she says. “The first day I wear something revealing I get fined for it.”

She says that public indecency in Louisiana is a felony offense.

“I want justice, I want this to be heard,” she says. “I’m tired of them abusing their power. I’m done.”

The law about obscenity states that the crime must be “intentional” and includes: “exposure of the genitals, pubic hair, anus, vulva, or female breast nipples in any public place or place open to the public view, or in any prison or jail, with the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appeals to prurient interest or is patently offensive.”

According to Elizabeth B. Carpenter, an attorney in Louisiana, not only are you hit with a fine of at least $1,000 but you could also be imprisoned for at least six months—and this is only for the first conviction.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Casey via TikTok comment for this story.

Today’s top stories