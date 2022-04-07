A woman says that she has now gotten pregnant twice even though she has an intrauterine device (IUD).

TikToker @itsscharonnotsharon, who is an ultrasound technician and makes videos about reproductive health, posted a video of herself performing an ultrasound on her own body.

“When I’m doing my monthly IUD location check up at work because I’ve been pregnant with one before,” @itsscharonnotsharon wrote in the video’s overlay text. “And I see a pregnancy sac next to my IUD.” A pregnancy sac what surrounds an embryo during the first few weeks of a pregnancy.

The video received almost 7 million views.

@itsscharonnotsharon also posted another video of her doing an ultrasound on herself to ensure that her IUD is still in place.

IUDs are T-shaped devices inserted into a uterus; the birth control method is one of the most effective, according to Planned Parenthood.

Comments on the TikToker’s video about being pregnant a second time with an IUD shared their own experiences with birth control not working as desired.

“I’ve always gotten pregnant on birth control and no one really believes it,” @mooonmama90 commented. According to WebMD, though most birth control methods boast an over 99% success rate at stopping pregnancy, such a high rate is only possible if the birth control method is used perfectly: “the ‘typical use’ rate is much lower.'”

“I got pregnant on the pill, depo shots and the Nexplanon implant,” @ttcbabyevans wrote. “So [birth control] gave up on me every time.”

“Currently 26 weeks with my Copper IUD fail,” @smaztastic commented.

“I got pregnant on the Mirena! It was an ectopic and literally traumatizing,” @itsjustdez8 wrote. “I do not trust birth control anymore.” Ectopic pregnancies occur when fertilized eggs are implanted outside of the uterus, and are very painful.

Some commenters wrote that if IUDs aren’t effective, they aren’t sure what is.

“WHAT WORKS!?” @ayejaycherry commented. “AT THIS POUNT IM THINKING RADICAL HYSTERECTOMY.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @itsscharonnotsharon via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories