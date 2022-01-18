TikToker says they received $30 Taco Bell gift card as compensation for being sexually harassed by worker in drive-thru

A TikToker claimed in a viral video that they received a $30 gift card to Taco Bell after they were sexually harassed by a worker in the drive-thru.

Megh (@postmeghlone) is a pilot and TikToker with over 12,000 followers. Megh regularly posts videos with their girlfriend, with whom they are in a lesbian relationship. Megh claimed in the TikTok that the worker attempted to have an inappropriate conversation with them regarding their relationship.

“When you are offered a $30 gift card to Taco Bell after you and your gf were sexually harassed by the drive thru worker,” Megh wrote via text overlay on the video, which has been viewed over 77,200 times since it was posted on Jan. 3.

Megh later clarified in the comments section of the video that the couple was subjected to “literally 20 minutes of inappropriate convo from the worker because we are gay and only to get half our order wrong and overcharged.”

In the video, the couple is in the car and eating food from what appears to be Taco Bell. They lip-synch the “It’s like a reward” sound.

https://www.tiktok.com/@postmeghlone/video/7048873477352508719

Many commenters sympathized with the TikToker, with some simultaneously cracking jokes about the situation.

“Court sounds like way too much work,” one user said.

“Sorry that happened to you but at least you have Taco Bell,” another said.

Others said they hope the worker in question got reprimanded or even terminated.

“Hope they got fired,” one said.

According to a comment by Megh, the employee “got a final warning.”

They Daily Dot reached out to Megh via TikTok direct message and Taco Bell via email.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

