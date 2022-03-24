‘Was scared for my life for multiple reasons’: Gay TikToker films her Uber driver allegedly sending homophobic video to a friend while driving

A gay TikToker caught her Uber driver allegedly sending a homophobic TikTok video to another person while driving her.

“Not my Uber driver literally sending this to a pal while driving me lmao SOS Miami is unhinged,” the user, @curly.temple, wrote via text on the video.

The video shows a driver sharing a TikTok with the text, “Porque existe la homosexualidad?” or “Why does homosexuality exist?” in English.

The TikToker noted that she doesn’t speak Spanish, but she could infer what the post meant. “No hablo espanol but a gay can guess,” she captioned the video.

With over 110,000 views, the video sparked both outrage and laughs in the comments.

“Bro the audacity some ppl in Miami have honestly is too much…..,” one user said.

“LMFAOOOOOOOO he wasn’t even slick about it,” another said.

One user suggested the TikToker report him to Uber—not just for sharing a homophobic post, but for being on TikTok while driving.

“It says why do gay people exist. I would’ve called Uber and got a refund and reported him lol,” they said. “Also for being on tik tok while driving like what.”

“Was scared for my life for multiple reasons,” the TikToker responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @curly.temple via Instagram messages and Uber via email.

