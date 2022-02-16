‘You didn’t need to repeat it 4 times at the table like you are gods or something’: TikToker films self giving waiter 200% tip for ‘Valentine’s Day,’ sparking debate

A TikToker filmed himself giving his waiter a 200% tip on Valentine’s Day—however, many users criticized him for sharing the moment publicly.

While paying for their dinner on Valentine’s Day, the user, @realkingkhang, asks the waiter to swipe the tip screen on the payment tablet as far as it could go. It lands at 200%, according to the TikToker.

“Boom, 200%. Done,” the TikToker says.

“You get $100 in tip,” his partner says. “No, I’m for real.”

“$93.26,” the TikToker says.

“Thank you very much. I appreciate that,” the waiter says while giving them a thumbs up.

The creator then notes via text that the bill was only $46.

“I love doing this. Feel[s] so good to make someone’s day,” he wrote via text on the video.

With over 174,000 views, the video led several users to criticize the TikToker for recording the moment.

“I hate when people act like this, flexing how much they tip. Just be polite, tip, and leave,” one user said.

“Y’all did not need to post this and you didn’t need to repeat it 4 times at the table like you are gods or something,” another user said.

“Yall need to be more humble. Why are you shoving it in his face that’s made weird and uncomfortable,” a third said.

Several users accused the creator of posting the video for likes and attention.

“Ummm ok fuck these ppl doing it for the likes,” one user said.

“Who cares. You doing it only for content,” another user said.

However, some users pointed out that the tip was still generous, regardless of the TikToker’s intentions in posting it.

“He was waiting his whole career for that moment,” one user said.

“I have never been tip 100 dollars before,” said another.

One user also called out others for judging the creator.

“All the comments are hating, but i’ve doubt any of them have EVER paid over 20% for their tips… smh,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @realkingkhang via TikTok comment.

