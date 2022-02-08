A Subway in Lauderhill, Florida, is under fire after a TikTok user posted a video alleging she found a tooth in her sandwich.

“I found a whole tooth embedded in my bread,” TikToker Shaniqua Cobb (@shaniquacobb) says.

“I feel sick,” she added in the text overlay.

The video has since gone viral and inspired several updates.

In the comments, fellow TikTokers shared their own fast-food horror stories.

“Sue them!!!” one commenter urged. “I literally just sued subway a few months because of bad food poisoning that could have killed me and my babies.” Shaniqua responded to this comment saying she’s currently seeking legal representation.

Another TikToker alleges that the exact same thing happened to her mother. “Same thing happened to my mom 2 years ago,” the commenter wrote. “She dont eat anything from subway to this day.”

Other commenters noted that this was most likely not this location’s fault, as locations simply bake bread from dough given to them by a supplier.

“This had to be where the bread was made from because it’s not made at the store,” one commenter explained.

Some commenters, however, didn’t believe that Shaniqua actually found a tooth.

“That ain’t no tooth,” a TikToker wrote. “[That’s] probably a hard piece of bread.”

Another theorized the “tooth” could have come from somewhere else in the sandwich.

“That’s stuff from the meat,” another speculated. “It’s not a tooth.”

In response to this comment and others like it, Shaniqua posted a follow-up video featuring the alleged tooth. “It was a fucking tooth,” she wrote in the text overlay.

However, this video did not seem to have the intended effect, with many commenters claimed that this video confirmed their suspicions that the piece was not, in fact, a tooth.

“Don’t look like a tooth to me,” one TikToker wrote.

Others speculated that, while it might not be a tooth, it could still be something dangerous. “I am not seeing the tooth,” one user noted. “Just looks like a shard of glass.”

In another follow-up, Shaniqua confronts the Subway workers of the location where she says she bought the sandwich.

In the video, the workers do not directly address her claim that she found a tooth, instead offering her a refund and giving her the number to Subway’s corporate office.

Regardless of the disbelievers, Shaniqua says she is taking the issue seriously. In a final video, she says she is seeking legal representation.

“Need a lawyer asap,” she wrote in the description.

Shaniqua did not immediately respond to a request for comment via TikTok comment. Subway did not immediately respond to a request for comment via email.

