‘Like they not working hard enough you’re out requesting extra dances’: TikToker asks Amazon delivery driver to dance, sparking debate

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 18, an Amazon customer says she put a sign outside her door asking delivery drivers to dance while being filmed on camera.

“This guy was awesome,” Leah (@its.just.leah) says of an Amazon delivery driver who is seen dancing. “Anyone know him??”

She set the video to Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie.”

The driver, @djeli253ent, commented on the video telling Leah to “stay giggin” and thanked her for posting the video. His employer, Amazon, also commented.

“Poppin’ and lockin’ while box droppin’,” Amazon’s TikTok account wrote on Leah’s video. In response, Leah told Amazon that @djeli253ent deserved “a raise.”

The TikTok received over 2 million views, and was received disparately by commenters. Some found it endearing, while others felt the TikToker was asking too much from delivery workers.

“We need to blow him up,” @carmen_xx88 commented. “Did you have music gojng? He just straight gettin down.”

“You can tell when someone is a happy person,” @ericasgirlyworld wrote. “So cool!”

“Like they not working hard enough you’re out requesting extra dances,” @crabyapple commented.

“What possible reason would someone need these drivers to dance for them,” wrote @maryclark5441.

“Why?” @casiepriest commented. “So [you] can be entertained for free.”

Others echoed’s Leah’s comment about getting the driver a raise.

“Employee of the month,” @vilyampier commented.

“He needs a bonus,” @thebrowningpartyof2 wrote.

“Go on Amazon and rate the driver,” @anerd11 suggested.

@twizzleman31, who identified himself as a delivery driver, said he wishes people he delivered to would put signs up for him to dance. “I would throw down,” he commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @its.just.leah via TikTok comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot