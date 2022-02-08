‘No training and I don’t know what am doing help’: TikToker claims they applied to be Macy’s cashier and was made a Starbucks barista instead

In a viral TikTok video, one user claims they applied to work as a cashier at Macy’s but started working as a Starbucks barista instead.

“I applied to be a cashier at Macy’s and they stuck me here with no training and I don’t know what I am doing help,” the user, @rubberpunch, wrote via text on the video.

The TikTok sees them frantically moving the camera behind the Starbucks bar, which appears to be in a Macy’s store.

With nearly 60,000 views, the video sparked responses from other Macy’s employees who’ve allegedly had similar experiences.

“Literally had the same exact experience with starbucks in a macys… it sucked lol,” one user said.

“LMAOOO MEEE they literally put me in womens shoes,” another user said.

“Dude it was so complicated for me too they put me at fragrance department and i oop,” a third said.

Another Macy’s employee seconded these experiences.

“As a finish line Macy’s person, girl the cashiering is garbage I swear,” they said.

However, one user commented that they loved working at a Macy’s Starbucks.

“Working at a macys starbucks was my favorite job ever :(,” they said.

In addition, many other users offered tips to help the untrained worker.

“Hi! I’m a barista! I can give you any tips you need! This is so stressful. They should have trained you if they wanted you in that position,” one said.

“Quizlet has the recipes … that’s how I learned,” another claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @rubberpunch via TikTok comments and Macy’s via email.

