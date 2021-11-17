‘Sis offended the entire ecosystem’: Influencer’s apology video to Black, LGBTQ+, and other communities she offended goes viral

A TikToker’s apology video went viral because of how many different communities she apologized to in it.

The TikToker in question, @tbslindsey, who has a following of over 60,000, has since made her TikTok account private. The video, however, was reposted by a TikToker who mocked her.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the African-American community, the Black community, the people of color community, Latinos, Latinas, LGBTQ+ community, the sexual assault community, the Jewish community…” @tbslindsey says in the clip.

“Addressing the tweets,” text overlay on her video reads.

“Girl, how did you manage to offend that many communities?” @dietcokewhvre questions while laughing.

@dietcokewhvre’s video was posted on Nov. 7, and it has since been viewed over 5 million times, liked over 1 million times, and garnered over 24,000 comments.

In the comments section, people endlessly made fun of her apology. “Sis offended the entire ecosystem,” one person joked.

“She apologizing to like half the world,” another said.

The video was posted with no context, and users asked for explanations as to why she’s apologizing. According to TikTok user @xohiraa, @tbslindsey apologized after social media users unearthed her old tweets, in which she uses the N-word. @xohiraa posted a screen-recording looking up @tbslindsey’s Twitter handle along with the N-word; she uses the word in dozens of her tweets, according to the search.

Another video showed more tweets from @tbslindsey in which she seemingly mocked the LGBTQ+ community, the Latinx community, people with disabilities, and more.

@tbslindsey took to Twitter, where her username is @finelindleey, and apologized after the tweets were unearthed. “I am so sorry. I was an ignorant child growing up and understand how hurtful those words are. I cannot believe that I [ever] thought that was okay and I am so sorry,” one tweet read.

i am so sorry. i was an ignorant child growing up and understand how hurtful those words are. I cannot believe that i every thought that was okay and i am so sorry. — linds 19 🐇 (@finelindleey) November 5, 2021

She reiterated in a follow-up that she “was young and uneducated and grew up in a place where that was a joke” and that she has “since then realized the power of my words and have been educated.”

I was young and uneducated and grew up in a place where that was a joke. I have since then realized the power of my words and have been educated. I was an ignorant preteen who did not know any better at the time — linds 19 🐇 (@finelindleey) November 5, 2021

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tbslindsey for comment.

