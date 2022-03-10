‘The teacher could’ve muted her but chose violence’: Student rants about breakup with her boyfriend during Zoom class

A recently viral TikTok from @baconlettucetomatofan, aka Delaney, reminded viewers that it’s important to check whether you’re on mute or not before engaging in conversations that aren’t intended for the Zoom group.

Delaney was in the middle of a university class, biological science for elementary teachers, when one of her classmates started ranting about her recent breakup with her boyfriend.

“This has been going on for like 3 minutes and she isn’t hearing anyone when we tell her she’s off mute,” Delaney wrote.

Possibly the best part of the video is when the TikToker zooms in on the professor, who appears to be intently listening to her student unintentionally airing her relationship drama to the whole class.

@baconlettucetomatofan #iu this was a story time fr we had no choice but to listen 😭 girly if u see this sorry we tried to warn u but u made class entertaining for sure! 🗣 ♬ original sound – delaney

Even without actually getting to hear much of the story itself, viewers were enthralled—if only because it’s a situation that many have been in or been afraid to find themselves in during the Zoom era.

“This is amazing,” wrote user @xendo240. “Freshman year of college on zoom I had a mini fire and I wasn’t on mute. My teacher emailed me during class.”

“No joke if that was me, my brain would either make me completely number to the embarrassment or I would literally just drop the class,” @veeinmyvonnet added.

Other commenters were really into the professor’s apparent engagement. “The way the teacher could’ve muted her but chose violence,” @ikariiprince noted.

Delaney said she didn’t think the student dishing about her ex ever realized what had happened during the class, “or if she did she didn’t say anything.”

“She just stopped talking at one point and stayed off mute the whole rest of the class,” she added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @baconlettucetomatofan via TikTok comment.

