‘I’m too pretty to finish this conversation’: Man tells Walmart worker she’s ‘too pretty to be with a Black man’ in viral TikTok

A Walmart worker recorded a man after he told her that she’s “too pretty to be with a Black man.” When the worker shared the footage on TikTok, viewers applauded how she handled the situation.

The worker, user @lildaidaii on TikTok, appears uncomfortable in the video but remains calm while talking to the man.

“This man told me I was too pretty to be with a Black man and was holding the front of my cart so I couldn’t walk away,” the worker, who’s white, wrote in the video’s on-screen caption.

@lildaidaii I have never been so uncomfortable in my life bro. Ever. My fear of men stems from situations like this. Disgusting. ♬ original sound – Tik Toker

The footage begins as the worker explains why the man’s comment was inappropriate.

“All your best friends are Black?” she says in the video. “Would you tell them that they’re too unattractive for somebody that they’re with, though?”

The man replies that he would tell his friends that but clarified that it wouldn’t be because they’re Black.

“I don’t know why I said that. That was a stupid thing to say,” the man says. “You are really pretty, though.”

The worker thanks the man for calling her pretty but adds that the next time he tries hitting on someone, he shouldn’t assume the race of their partner.

“Not only that, but don’t tell them that they’re too pretty for somebody just because of the color of their skin,” the worker says. “That’s not OK at all. Black is very beautiful. Very, very beautiful. My boyfriend, he’s Black, he’s a beautiful man. My children, they’re Black, they are very beautiful. And the color of their skin has absolutely nothing to do with it.”

Shaking her head, the worker adds, “I truly believe that who you are as a person on the inside shows it all.”

Another clip of the footage shows the worker telling the man that his mindset is “not OK” with her.

The man stammers somewhat unintelligibly but seems to backtrack or deny what he previously told her.

“You’re too pretty for MOST guys,” he says finally.

“Yeah, but you didn’t say ‘most’ men, you said Black men, and there’s nothing wrong with Black men,” the worker tells the man. “Nobody’s ‘too pretty’ for anybody.”

When the man continues arguing and harassing her, the worker gives up on the conversation.

“Well, I’m too pretty to finish this conversation, and I’m trying to work,” the worker says. Then she tells him to have a wonderful day.

The worker’s video had more than 220,000 views by Thursday. Viewers said the worker responded to the man and his comments “perfectly” and “with class.”

“The way you speak is just beautiful,” one viewer commented on the video.

“You handled that so well wow,” another viewer added.

Some viewers said the worker was “too polite” to the man and that they wouldn’t have been able to tolerate his harassment.

“You handled that way better than me,” another user said.

Someone else commented, “See I love the fact that you were peaceful and all but I doubt that I could have kept myself together like that. The crazy woulda jumped out real fast.”

Several others applauded the worker’s parting comment that she’s “too pretty to finish this conversation.”

“You handled this with such grace mamas!! so much respect for you,” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Walmart via media request form.

Today’s top stories