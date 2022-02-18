‘Milk is 69 cents here and it’s $3.51 at our Walmart’: Milk prices at 2 nearby stores spark outrage in viral TikTok

A Walmart in La Grange, Kentucky, is allegedly selling gallons of Great Value Brand milk for almost $3 less than the same milk goes for in Carrollton, Kentucky—only 25 miles away.

In a viral TikTok posted by Lexi Lacasse, she says that “milk is 69 cents here and it’s $3.51 at our Walmart.” In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, Lacasse specified that the Walmart where she took the video is in La Grange, and the Walmart near her home is in Carollton.

By Thursday, the video had more than 903,000 views.

Lacasse told the Daily Dot that though she doesn’t go to the La Grange Walmart too often, when she does, she’s always surprised by how cheap the milk is.

“I haven’t seen any other huge price differences,” she said, though she mentioned that sometimes eggs are cheaper.

In a follow-up video, Lacasse shows prices for a gallon and half-gallon—which is 41 cents—of milk at the La Grange location on her Walmart app. A comment on the video from a TikTok user who identified themselves as an employee of the La Grange Walmart says that the store gets the milk from “local farms,” so prices are lower.

(Walmart employees at the La Grange Walmart said they couldn’t confirm nor deny that statement in a phone call with the Daily Dot.)

Another commenter who says they live in La Grange wrote that the price has been that low for “3 years now.”

Other commenters shared how much more expensive milk is in their area.

“Try 5.64 in FL,” user @riverkai.boss commented.

“Ours is $2.89 in Southern Arizona,” @jamjayw wrote.

“Wow! In Hawaii a gallon of milk is upwards of 9$” @loganfromhawaii commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via email.

