TikTok user @itssangiee____ spotted a so-called “Karen” throwing a fit in the middle of Walmart because she didn’t get immediate assistance checking out.

The viral video, captioned “Walmart shenanigans,” was earlier this week and amassed over 328,000 views and 11,800 likes in two days.

The 45-second video shows an elderly white woman with her mask pulled down to her chin pacing around the Walmart checkout lines and yelling very loudly.

“I want a manager,” the woman shouts to passerby.

“I was in here and I used this card and they told me it doesn’t work,” she tells the manager who comes toward her. The manager appears to try and calm her down, but the woman gets more upset.

“This is the last time I’ll ever shop at this store again,” she says before walking off.

“My grandson was able to get assistance with his card,” she says, apparently not listening to what the manager is saying.

Many of the 803 commenters poked fun at the woman’s lack of patience and demanding attitude.

“I will never understand how these Karens scream at the top of their lungs and think that’s acceptable!” user @aliveandtiking commented.

“You make this big scene and yell at the manager and they’re ready to help and the Karen say no,” @bonesaw_is_ready wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @itssangiee____ and Walmart for comment.

