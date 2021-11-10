‘Don’t be smarty’: Ulta Karen goes off on manager for having ‘the worst attitude’

In a viral TikTok posted Tuesday, an Ulta manager interacts with a woman named Karen who tells the employee that she has “the worst attitude.” By Wednesday, the video had over 3.8 million views.

Karen appears to be asking to speak with a manager, but the TikToker says she’s the highest-ranking manager in the store. “You’re the manager?” Karen asks.

“The general manager, yes ma’am,” the TikToker responds.

“There’s not other managers—“ Karen says.

“No ma’am, it’s just me,” the TikToker says, interjecting.

“Don’t be smarty,” Karen snaps. “God, you have the worst attitude. I mean, you really do.

“Yeah, my name’s Karen,” Karen continues as she writes something down. “You can talk shit about it after I leave.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@leanandbop99/video/7028769791452351791?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7016721189293147654

In a follow-up video, Karen tells the employee that she wouldn’t understand a real estate contract if Karen explained it.

“This part took me out because where did real estate come from?” @leanandbop99 wrote in the follow-up video’s caption.

Commenters on both videos applauded @leanandbop99 for not laughing when the woman said her name is Karen and talked about real estate in the TikToks.

“Idk how you help yourself together,” commented @gabbylittrell3. “I would’ve lost it.”

“You’re strong for holding your composure,” wrote @fatima.reales.

In response, @leanandbop99 revealed that Karen did catch her laughing before she exited the store.

“[She said] ‘Oh that’s funny to you?!’ then stormed out,” @leanandbop99 commented on her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ulta and @leanandbop99.

Today’s Top Stories