A TikToker called out another one for pretending to be trans.

@transgirlsenpai2/TikTok

‘I physically can’t comprehend lying about that’: TikToker accuses teen of pretending to be trans, taking GoFundMe donations

'I'm disgusted and hurt.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Published Nov 22, 2021   Updated Nov 22, 2021, 3:38 pm CST

In a viral TikTok posted on Sunday, user @transgirlssenpai2 accused @gloomyf41ry, another TikToker who she used to follow, of pretending to be transgender and creating a GoFundMe for donations that “could’ve gone to actual struggling trans women.”

“I’m disgusted and hurt,” wrote @transgirlssenpai2, whose name is Angel and has over 121,000 followers. The video was viewed more than 655,000 times in a day.

On Monday, @gl00myf41ry’s Instagram bio said, “So I’m not trans… I guess the truth is out.”

@transgirlsenpai2

#duet with @gl00myf41ry i’m comment banned ;( #fyp #transgirl #trans

♬ If you see this your a simp – Naruto uzumaki

Angel posted another video calling out @gl00myf41ry for posting a video expressing how badly she wanted a female reproductive system.

In another follow-up TikTok, Angel explained that @gl00myf41ry is 15 years old and pretended to be trans for “over a year.”

“Her age is not an excuse, I’m not that much older than her and I knew right from wrong at that age,” Angel said. “Like, c’mon.”

According to Angel, @gl00myf41ry made a GoFundMe for her transition and received “a lot” of donations.

“The reason that faking being trans is so damaging when you’re cis is a lot of trans girls would’ve looked up to her and been very insecure about certain features that she had that were very similar to a cis woman,” Angel explained. “To see a lot of unrealistic beauty standards as a trans person on someone who is faking it is very, very damaging.”

Comments on Angel’s initial TikTok indicate that @gl00myf41ry was exposed by her mother, who posted baby pictures of her. Other trans women who were friends with @gl00myf41ry commented expressing sadness, hurt, and disappointment. Some commenters even wrote that they have been privy to similar lies.

“This is a problem that’s becoming really common,” @inuzai wrote. “I know a few cis girls who claim to be ‘transfem’ for some reason.”

“I physically can’t comprehend lying about that,” @ayebpd commented.

“Literally why do people pretend,” another user added. “[It’s] not a trend and [it’s] not a lifestyle [it’s] who we are.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angel and @gl00myf41ry.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot

Impossible expectations: Black influencers and the limitations of relatability
Marvel fans want Shuri to be recast due to Letitia Wright’s anti-vax views
Rittenhouse judge’s phone accidentally going off causes online freakout—as some claim it’s Trump anthem
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Nov 22, 2021, 3:37 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Tricia Crimmins