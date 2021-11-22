‘I physically can’t comprehend lying about that’: TikToker accuses teen of pretending to be trans, taking GoFundMe donations

In a viral TikTok posted on Sunday, user @transgirlssenpai2 accused @gloomyf41ry, another TikToker who she used to follow, of pretending to be transgender and creating a GoFundMe for donations that “could’ve gone to actual struggling trans women.”

“I’m disgusted and hurt,” wrote @transgirlssenpai2, whose name is Angel and has over 121,000 followers. The video was viewed more than 655,000 times in a day.

On Monday, @gl00myf41ry’s Instagram bio said, “So I’m not trans… I guess the truth is out.”

Angel posted another video calling out @gl00myf41ry for posting a video expressing how badly she wanted a female reproductive system.

In another follow-up TikTok, Angel explained that @gl00myf41ry is 15 years old and pretended to be trans for “over a year.”

“Her age is not an excuse, I’m not that much older than her and I knew right from wrong at that age,” Angel said. “Like, c’mon.”

According to Angel, @gl00myf41ry made a GoFundMe for her transition and received “a lot” of donations.

“The reason that faking being trans is so damaging when you’re cis is a lot of trans girls would’ve looked up to her and been very insecure about certain features that she had that were very similar to a cis woman,” Angel explained. “To see a lot of unrealistic beauty standards as a trans person on someone who is faking it is very, very damaging.”

Comments on Angel’s initial TikTok indicate that @gl00myf41ry was exposed by her mother, who posted baby pictures of her. Other trans women who were friends with @gl00myf41ry commented expressing sadness, hurt, and disappointment. Some commenters even wrote that they have been privy to similar lies.

“This is a problem that’s becoming really common,” @inuzai wrote. “I know a few cis girls who claim to be ‘transfem’ for some reason.”

“I physically can’t comprehend lying about that,” @ayebpd commented.

“Literally why do people pretend,” another user added. “[It’s] not a trend and [it’s] not a lifestyle [it’s] who we are.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angel and @gl00myf41ry.

