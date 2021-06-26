‘I don’t work for free’: Worker films TikTok quitting her job, manager threatens to withhold her wages

A Dallas tanning salon employee has shared her quitting experience on TikTok with a video that has gained over 104,000 likes and 730,000 views.

Featured Video Hide

User @olivetrizzle shared a video of her closing up shop in the middle of her shift and walking out of her job at a Dallas location of the Palm Beach Tan chain on Friday, June 25.

Advertisement Hide

“Come (with) me to quit my job because management sucks and I get taken advantage of too much,” she captioned the video.

In follow-up videos, @olivetrizzle shares screenshots which are allegedly came from her manager, stating that if she sets foot on the property the police will be called and that $300 would be withheld from her paycheck because she kept a key to the store.

However, she stated that she intended to return the key by mailing it. The manager appeared to reject her attempt to do so.

Advertisement Hide

“Because I’ve offered to send this key back,” @Olivetrizzle said. “And you’re not giving me the option to, you’re just telling me you’re taking the money that I worked for. I don’t work for free. No one does. That’s illegal.”

@olivetrizzle #stitch with @olivetrizzle and if I don’t see that $300 next Friday I will be using these ss in court!! And thanks to everyone who’s been commenting! ♬ original sound – uhliveeuh

People in the comments of her videos claiming to work for the same tanning chain have suggested that part of their employment contract states that the key must be returned within 24 hours of quitting, or they lose out on $300.

“Unfortunately the key holder policy in the planner you sign states that if you quit you have 24 hours to return the key or they can take $300 out of your last check,” user @AmyHoagland3 wrote. “I was a manager at a Houston location and they did in fact take the money out and there was nothing I could do (because) I signed that.”

Advertisement Hide

As for Palm Beach Tan, some viewers have left Google reviews trolling the business in @olivetrizzle’s honor.

Advertisement Hide

“Went there for a tan, I got there and the manager came out slicked with baby oil and told me there was a slip and slide in the back and I was welcome to join,” commenter Carissa Orlando wrote. “Then when i declined the staff called me an ugly rat. At least the the roaches held the door open for me on the way out.”

“The absolute worst service I have ever received,” another commenter wrote. “Unprofessional management. Waited for 30 minutes before being seen. Went to the bed just to find pee and used tampons in the corner of the room. The bed was covered in sweat when I walked in. I asked for a refund and was told no. DO NOT RECOMMEND.”

Advertisement Hide

@olivetrizzle said in a video that she will take the matter to court if she sees her next check short $300. She stated that her last paycheck is paid out on Friday.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @olivetrizzle and Palm Beach Tan.

Today’s top stories