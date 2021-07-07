A former Subway employee warns against ordering certain items from the sandwich franchise’s menu in a TikTok with over 8,000 likes.

In the video, user @yourgirl1603 says she was a Subway employee for four years and advises against breakfast items, including eggs and sausage. She also says the fast-food establishment didn’t have fresh vegetables.

“Our veggies aren’t really that fresh… We get delivery once a week,” she writes in overlay text.

She adds that items that aren’t placed in the front of the store are “most likely super old.” The TikToker is also weary of the chicken strips for an unclear reason.

“The chicken strips are the one thing that I absolutely stay away from… everything about it just doesn’t sit right with me,” she says.

Her commentary isn’t all bad, however. She praises Subway’s cookies.

“Subway’s cookies are THE best cookies I’ve ever had anywhere,” she says.

The employee also said food freshness and quality varies from store to store.

“Guys every subway is different, this is just how mine worked,” she says in a comment. “Plus if anything this looks bad on the owner not the brand.”

Another former Subway employee claimed to have the same experience at their store.

“I worked there for 2 and a half years and I can testify to all of these lmao she’s right,” the user said.

Another worker noted that their store always kept the food fresh.

“I worked for subway 10 years and we always had to rotate everything and we use to get inspection every single month so I think she is exaggerating!” they said.

“It depends on each store guys,” another user argued. “Depends on the stock manager. Mostly in my area the fressh [sic] stuff are delivered every 2/3 days.”

One user pointed out the irony of Subway’s tagline, “Eat fresh.” Many seconded the original poster’s sentiment that the sub shop’s cookies are, indeed, delicious.

“THE COOKIES YES,” one person said.

“Its a great ad for subway cookies ngl,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @yourgirl1603 and Subway for comment.

