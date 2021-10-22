‘Looking is not OK’: Viral TikTok shows students protesting after principal allegedly ‘looked at’ student dancer changing clothes

In a viral TikTok posted by @obs.xavier on Thursday, Texas high school students walked out of their classes because a principal at their school allegedly “looked at a school dancer when she was changing.”

According to KTRK-TV, the incident took place at Milby High School in Houston.

“[Students are] accusing a Milby High School administrator of sexual misconduct and said the school is mishandling the situation,” KTRK-TV reported.

KTRK-TV also reported that the administrator is Milby’s assistant principal. Milby students, who declined to share their names with the outlet, said that when students told the school’s principal about what happened, the principal called them “liars.”

The walkout, which occurred on Wednesday, was in response to the school’s response to the incident.

@obs.xavier posted a follow-up video showing students walking out of the school’s entrance and parking lot. The TikTok user turned off comments on both videos.

“Everyone took off,” they wrote in the overlay text of the video, which by Friday had over 1.8 million views.

In a statement to ABC13, Houston Independent School District said that it was “aware” of the allegation and that there is a “pending investigation.”

“Even though they weren’t touched, or anything, that’s still harassment,” a Milby student told KTRK-TV. “Looking is not OK.”

@obs.xavier and Milby High School did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

