‘She has the receipts’: OnlyFans creator says TikToker’s boyfriend sent her gifts, paid for premium dating profiles in viral video

A TikToker is putting her ex-boyfriend on blast after allegedly discovering that he’s a serial cheater and had been pampering other women during their relationship. The video led other women, including an OnlyFans creator, to say they were also involved with the man.

User Psyiko (@p2yiko) posted a video over the weekend that she said was recorded last summer after she first discovered her boyfriend had been cheating on her with another woman.

“I’m meeting the girl he cheated on me with for about a year, she got the flowers, the reservations, champagne, hotel rooms, love, and the poems I wrote for him,” she said. “I deserve better.”

The video racked up over 2 million views and only prompted more questions from a curious audience, so @p2yiko shared receipts that allegedly show her ex was chatting with women on dating apps while they were together.

Not long after, the TikToker shared a screenshot of an Instagram message she received from someone claiming to be a streamer on the dating platform Skout and OnlyFans creator.

“Hey your bf has actually communicated with me via SKOUT,” the person wrote. “I’ve never fucked him or anything but he has paid for gifts for me in the live, bought my onlyfans and Snapchat premium and has even GIFTED me shit in real life to my P.O. Box.”

The curveball to the story had viewers applauding the person who came forward to serve up dirt on the ex.

“Bro cmon it was cheaper to not cheat,” user @bigfatkiss wrote.

“She has the receipts and all,” wrote @damfromdiscord, while @iheartrex.com added, “LOVE that she and her girls have your back!!!”

Psyiko shared another message from someone who knew her ex’s name and age. The person said they “dated exclusively at his request” for a few months—until she discovered he had a girlfriend in Florida.

“I feel like he’s a serial cheater who really needs help,” they added.

Psyiko said her ex contacted her regarding the TikTok videos and said that he didn’t consent to his photo being shared.

“You have another thing coming,” he allegedly wrote. “Its childish. I have a future career. Can’t be involved with childish stuff like that.”

But viewers have chosen a side based on the evidence presented, and it’s not his.

“If he has a future career he cared about so much, he shouldn’t have done something that would make him out to be a bad person,” user @ashely.mov wrote.

“How did he even have the time for all this. Sick and twisted,” @strawberrymiilks wondered.

Psyiko, however, seems to be doing just fine, noting that she is in her “post breakup glow up phase.” She said she’s getting messages from her favorite rappers and already setting up dates.

“I hope people see the content that I am creating so that it normalizes speaking out against infidelity in monogamous relationships,” Psyiko told the Daily Dot. “I hope that the girls are not hesitant to reach out to me and wish all of them peace in life.”

