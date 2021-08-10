Food delivery services saw an uptick in business during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the boom also left customers wondering just how much they could trust drivers to get their food to them safely.

User @iamjordanlive shared a video he captured of a packed, parked car with an Uber sticker in the window—and all the roaches that call it home.

“I don’t know whose car this is, but when I tell you, if they delivering food for somebody, I feel so bad for whoever delivering this food because they got roaches all up in this car, bitch,” the TikToker said while filming through the car’s windows.

The car is absolutely packed full of junk; what looks to be a bag of food is stacked up on top of some other things in the front seat. An Uber sticker is visible in the window, as are a number of roaches crawling throughout the front and the back of the car.

“I don’t even want to park my car right here because there’s so many goddang roaches,” @iamjordanlive said. “There’s gotta be a dead body in there.”

Not long after he captured footage of the car itself, the woman driving it came out of a restaurant with a new food order, seemingly confirming @iamjordanlive’s fears that the car is being used to deliver food for Uber Eats.

The later clips showed her setting the bag of food on the ground before loading it into the trunk.

“This is why I’m scared to get my food delivered from Uber Eats!” reads a text overlay on the video.

The TikTok has been viewed over 250,000 times, with people reacting to the horror show by declaring they’re done with food delivery apps.

“I will no longer be lazy and I’m going to get my food myself,” wrote @dlishuss.

“This video made me delete Door dash and Uber Eats!” @brittneyoddo agreed. “I’m done!”

Quite a few made mention of not wanting to mess with someone’s hustle but that delivering food for people with a car full of roaches as if there’s no problem at all majorly crosses a line.

“I know people need to work but this is so unsanitary and they shouldn’t be allowed to deliver food to people in a car like this,” commented @jenlauren143.

