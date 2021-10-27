‘The insecurities are screaming’: Woman goes viral for calling men ‘short kings’ on TikTok

A woman on TikTok, known as @sadikhansk, has gone viral for her three most recent videos, which show her commenting “short king” on random men’s live streams. The men’s reactions have viewers cackling.

As of Tuesday, the first of the three videos reached about 9.5 million views and almost 50,000 likes on TikTok. The TikToker, who goes by Sadia, has more than 25,000 followers.

Sadia said she started the trend for “pure entertainment.”

Several of the men who received Sadia’s “short king” comments quickly jumped to their own defense after reading the comment on their live streams.

“‘We love a short king,’” one man said, reading Sadia’s comment. “I’m 6’1”. I can get anyone I want.”

Other men echoed similar things, saying they were at least 6 feet tall. Some seemed physically agitated by the comments, wringing their hands or fidgeting. Many appeared annoyed and snapped their height out in response to the unwanted comment.

“Gosh we love a short king,’” another man said, reading Sadia’s comment. His testy response was, “Yeah, so you need to go find you one cause I ain’t short—in any way.”

Some of the men, who were seated during their live streams, felt the need to stand up and touch the ceiling to demonstrate how tall they were.

Viewers seemed to find just as much “pure entertainment” from watching the videos as Sadia did by making them.

“They get so defensive,” one viewer commented with a laughing emoji.

Several viewers claimed the men who felt the need to reveal their height just seemed insecure, while others said it was interesting that all the men happened to be 6 feet tall.

Unrecorded

Unrecorded

“The male ego is so fragile,” one user wrote.

Another said, “The insecurities are screaming.”

A few viewers took the side of the men though, saying society forces men to be insecure about their height and perceive shortness as unfavorable.

“Nah. Men are made to feel so insecure about their height their whole lives and then people call them sensitive when they don’t like being called short,” one person said in defense.

A different user commented, “As a girl I feel kinda bad though, we put so much pressure on them to be tall it’s no wonder they’re insecure and defensive.”

Still, some of the men Sadia called “short kings” found her comments more funny than offensive. Several laughed while reading the comments but still clarified that they were at least 6 feet tall.

Today’s Top Stories